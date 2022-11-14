Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($21.28) to GBX 1,736 ($19.99) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.60) to GBX 1,730 ($19.92) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($24.66) to GBX 2,190 ($25.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($23.95) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 2,000 ($23.03) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,937.33.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.