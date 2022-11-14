Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brunswick Stock Up 5.3 %

BC opened at $79.62 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 621,117 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $39,192,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

