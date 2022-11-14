Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,289 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $286,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 84,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,292. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.