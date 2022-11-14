Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) PT at C$20.38

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

TSE ERF opened at C$24.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.78%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

