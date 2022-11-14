Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $26.62

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

About DraftKings

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.88 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $41.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.77.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

