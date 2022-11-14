Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,937

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($33.82).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNZL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($33.79) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,937 ($33.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,794.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,865.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,194.03. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,542 ($29.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($37.41).

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 17.30 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($31.19), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($315,504.15). Also, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($33.67) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($60,601.04).

About Bunzl

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

