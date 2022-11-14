Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$47.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CSFB downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.85. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

