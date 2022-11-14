Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Up 38.9% in October

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 849,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCLE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 1,013.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 309,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 337,080 shares during the period. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 554.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 86,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

