Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $185,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.29. 43,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,896. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

