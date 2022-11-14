Braintrust Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Braintrust has a market cap of $79.80 million and approximately $661,548.64 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00599362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.48 or 0.31230741 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

