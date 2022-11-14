Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.79 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $580,270.13 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

