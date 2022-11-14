bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bpost NV/SA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.