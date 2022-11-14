Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) PT Lowered to $2.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 235.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOXD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boxed to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Boxed stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Boxed has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Boxed in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boxed during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

