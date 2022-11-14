Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) PT Lowered to $2.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 235.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOXD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boxed to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Boxed Trading Down 13.7 %
Boxed stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Boxed has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.41.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
