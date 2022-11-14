Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,539 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

