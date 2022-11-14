Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.