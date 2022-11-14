Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $249.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

