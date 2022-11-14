Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

