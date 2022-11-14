Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $33.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $33,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

