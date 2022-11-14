Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $25.67 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENPH opened at $298.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
