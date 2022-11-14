Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 39.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HSIC stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

