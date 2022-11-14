Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 53.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 81.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $155.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

