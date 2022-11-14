Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

