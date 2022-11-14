Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

