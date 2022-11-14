Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 35,003 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.0 %

ZBH stock opened at $115.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

