Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB downgraded Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.