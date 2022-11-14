Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 43,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $103.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.