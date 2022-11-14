Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Booking worth $139,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,015.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,806.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,927.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

