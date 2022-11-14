Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 60.2% in October

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 28,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,805. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

