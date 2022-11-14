Bobcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99,965.01 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $333.00 million and approximately $99,965.01 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

