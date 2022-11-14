Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.25.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$51.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,860. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.50.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

