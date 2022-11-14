BNB Reaches Market Cap of $45.06 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $281.68 or 0.01693942 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.06 billion and $1.49 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,974,444 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
