BMO Capital Markets Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $11.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

