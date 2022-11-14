BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

