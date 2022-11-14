Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,495 shares of company stock valued at $379,028. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

