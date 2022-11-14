Blackboxstocks (BLBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Blackboxstocks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

