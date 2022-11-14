Blackboxstocks (BLBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Blackboxstocks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blackboxstocks Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
