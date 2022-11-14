Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:BMAC remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,957. Black Mountain Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Mountain Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMAC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

