Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Hits $85.34 on Top Exchanges

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00586169 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.14 or 0.30541137 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.