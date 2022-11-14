BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.04 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 22% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $13.04 billion and approximately $52.39 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $16,320.64 or 0.99892295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010137 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00245830 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,839.36214932 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,204,604.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

