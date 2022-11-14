Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.08 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $33.08 million and approximately $947,904.87 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00587318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.61 or 0.30592461 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.