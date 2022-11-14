BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $146.52 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $146.52 or 0.00882444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $408.46 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00589029 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.70 or 0.30681566 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,173,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,787,636 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars.
