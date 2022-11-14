BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $146.52 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $146.52 or 0.00882444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $408.46 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00589029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.70 or 0.30681566 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,173,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,787,636 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

