Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

