Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 483,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

