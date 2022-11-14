Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.61 on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.48) to GBX 675 ($7.77) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 780 ($8.98) to GBX 789 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.23) to GBX 800 ($9.21) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.14.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

