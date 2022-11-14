BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in BCE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 23,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
