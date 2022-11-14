Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYCBF. Baader Bank raised Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,067.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,880.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,078.12. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,539.39.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.