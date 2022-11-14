Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($7.89) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 750 ($8.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.35) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 680 ($7.83).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 589.20 ($6.78) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 553.36. The company has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,934.67. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

