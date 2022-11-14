Barclays Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €9.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.50) to €8.00 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €9.30 ($9.30) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.60) to €8.90 ($8.90) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

CRZBY opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

