Barclays Cuts WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,975

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,180 ($25.10) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WHTPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.19) to GBX 1,390 ($16.00) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of WHTPF opened at $15.76 on Friday. WH Smith has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $15.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

