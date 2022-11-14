Barclays Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €40.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 1.5 %

EPA:GLE traded up €0.35 ($0.35) on Monday, hitting €23.93 ($23.93). The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.73 and its 200 day moving average is €22.63. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($41.88) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($52.26).

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

