Bank of America Lowers AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.63.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
ADTH stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01.
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
