Bank of America Lowers AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Stock Performance

ADTH stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.